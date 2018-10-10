What exactly does it mean to throw something “away”? First of all, “away” isn’t in a land far, far away. It’s somewhere in our environment where we live, eat, sleep, and play. Every day, garbage is shoved into giant holes called landfills – right here on planet Earth. So, how can you use less plastic in your home? Here are some tips. via Use Less Plastic … Continue reading Use Less Plastic in Your Home [Infographic] — ecogreenlove
The Inconvenience Store is Melbourne's first permanent Pay-As-You-Feel supermarket, using rescued food. The Thornbury-based project works with local restaurants, farmers markets and businesses (including Aldi, Dench Bakers and SecondBite) to salvage some of their produce and make it available the public. Shoppers can name their price, and those who can't afford to pay for their goods are welcome to take what they need at no cost.
Li (The Clinging Fire), Hexagram 30 – Li (The Clinging Fire) refers to enthusiasm, and the need to keep that flame alight within and so helping the flow of creativity. You must take care of your own personal flame. Now is the time to focus on what type of fuel is required and in what quantity
Energy and enthusiasm is in abundance today as the Queen of Wands indicates. You are in action and taking the necessary steps to accomplish your tasks. While this is an inspiring time, be sure not to charge forth so much so that you lose sight of the here and now.
Sustainable fashion champion, Fashion For Good has opened its first ever interactive museum in Amsterdam. Dubbed the "Fashion for Good Experience," the museum aims to educate visitors about sustainability within the fashion industry, explore how they can modify their impact on the environment, and encourage them to get involved in making a difference. The Fashion for Good Experience is the world's first interactive, technology-driven museum
Jaden Smith has launched his debut collection for G-Star Raw with an ode to Gaia or Mother Earth herself. The Forces of Nature collection presents three colourways, with all the pieces engineered with sustainable materials. The blue colourway reflects water, made with The Planet Indigo fabric, the first Cradle to Cradle denim fabric. Ecru is in reference to the earth, purity and produced using raw organic cotton.
Sun (The Penetrating Wind), Hexagram 57 – Sun (The Penetrating Wind) is about being persistent and consistent in your efforts. In order to reach your goal, persistency is your key – do not not be forceful in your approach, but gentle so steady progress can be made and success will come.
An acceptance of who you truly are and where your power lies is amplifying your strength. That said, the stronger you become, it will attract the attention of opposing forces intent on doing battle with you. You have whatever it takes to rise to any challenge you may face, and have the will and the
Farmers in Wales are turning their hands to alternative means to do business, and for seventh generation farmer, Hayley Hanson, that extends to transforming hides and leather from her own cattle into luxury leather goods. Hayley Hanson runs her luxury accessories business alongside a beef farming enterprise with husband Michael in the Brecon Beacons. In the run up to their wedding in 2011, the farming couple were looking
Austin is well known for its edgy live music scene, now Texas' capital city is becoming known for its fight against food waste as the city has now banned restaurants from throwing away food waste. Under a new policy that began on 1 October, all food-permitted businesses in the city are required to keep organic material, such as food scraps and soiled paper products, from landfills.