What exactly does it mean to throw something “away”? First of all, “away” isn’t in a land far, far away. It’s somewhere in our environment where we live, eat, sleep, and play. Every day, garbage is shoved into giant holes called landfills – right here on planet Earth. So, how can you use less plastic in your home? Here are some tips. via Use Less Plastic … Continue reading Use Less Plastic in Your Home [Infographic] — ecogreenlove